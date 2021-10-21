Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -1.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

SVC opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Service Properties Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

