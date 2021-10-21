Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

FITB stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

