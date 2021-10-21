Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of SLP opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simulations Plus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Simulations Plus worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

