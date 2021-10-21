$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $130.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $132.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

