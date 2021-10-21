Ccore Market Cap Hits $43,852.05 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $43,852.05 and $206.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

