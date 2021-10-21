Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Equillium stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

