Dunelm Group plc Announces Dividend of $1.36 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.3571 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

