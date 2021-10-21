EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -1,900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.5%.

ENLC opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

