SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.41. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

