Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4852 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

ARESF stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.