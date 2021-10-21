ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

