DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $103.38 million and $5.01 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

