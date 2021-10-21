Fmr LLC Has $63.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,857 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Vor Biopharma worth $63,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

NYSE:VOR opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $588.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.