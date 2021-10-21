Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

