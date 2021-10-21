Fmr LLC Sells 107,490 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,490 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $61,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

