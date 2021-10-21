Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,358 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

