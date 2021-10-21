Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

