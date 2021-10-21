Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

