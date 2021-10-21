Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Down 2.4%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.95 and last traded at $62.35. Approximately 218,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

The company has a market cap of $667.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

