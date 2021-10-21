Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $15,613.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

