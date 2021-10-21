Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $89,186.76 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05.

FNKO opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Funko by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

