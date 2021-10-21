Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.86

Shares of Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 52909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

