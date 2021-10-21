SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.87 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $5.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.