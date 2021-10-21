Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

