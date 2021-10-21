FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.74 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $309.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

