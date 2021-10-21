Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

SIEGY opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.