B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.90.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$9.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

