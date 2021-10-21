State Street Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.62.

NYSE STT opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

