Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WAL opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $120.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
