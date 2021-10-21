The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

LHA opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.40 ($6.35) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

