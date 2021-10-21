AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.