The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,770. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.