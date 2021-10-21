Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,502 shares of company stock worth $5,527,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 73,869 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

