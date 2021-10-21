Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,660 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

