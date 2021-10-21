Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.94) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

