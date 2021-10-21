Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

