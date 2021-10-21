BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 36.8% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2.23 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,911.48 or 1.00121869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.00716396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

