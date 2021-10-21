EOS 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00007422 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,037,235,071 coins and its circulating supply is 961,234,659 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

