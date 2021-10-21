Critical Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zynex and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.20%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.45 $9.07 million $0.26 48.31 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Positron on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

