Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

