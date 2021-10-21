Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $268,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

