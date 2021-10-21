Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $67,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,823.09 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

