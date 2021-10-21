The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 270 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 270 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 235.11.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

