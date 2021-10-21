Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after buying an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $24,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after buying an additional 556,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 303,749 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

