StorageVault Canada Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

