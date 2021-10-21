National Bank Financial Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on L. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$91.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$93.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

