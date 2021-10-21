Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Komatsu has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.