Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Komatsu has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

