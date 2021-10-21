OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.