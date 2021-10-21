Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Generac were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $458.22 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $476.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

