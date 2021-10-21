OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Defiance Quantum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

QTUM stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.